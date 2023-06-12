Reverend Obofour and Obofowaa's pretty daughter Lawrensa has popped up in a new lovely video on social media

The video shared by Lawrensa's mother has the nine-year-old looking tall and more beautiful as she poses in black

The video has sparked loads of reactions from her mother's followers on Instagram

Mrs Ciara Antwi, the wife of Anointed Palace Chapel founder Reverend Obofour, has released a new video of their first daughter, Lawrensa Antwi.

The latest video showed the once-little Lawrensa looking all-grown and beautiful in a lovely outfit.

In the video shared on the Instagram page of Obofowaa, as Reverend Obofour's wife is known, Lawrensa.

Source: Instagram

The nine-year-old wore a long-sleeved shirt over black trousers and sneakers. She had her hair nicely done like that of an adult.

She matched her looks with a necklace, earrings, and a watch while posing in front of a nice-looking door.

Sharing the video, Obofowaa showered love on her daughter, describing her as a beautiful girl, r best friend, and the love of her life.

"My beautiful daughter My fists girl my love my best friend❤️❤️❤️❤️ you are beautiful," she captioned the video.

Growth and looks of Obofour's daughter marvel netizens

The video of Obofour's daughter shared by her mother has excited many social media users. While some admired Lawrensa's fast growth, others observed a striking resemblance between the girl and her father.

irynaba said:

Wow. She really looks like Daddy now❤️

afiaadepaprilla said:

She’s taking daddy’s looks

3891leticia said:

She now looks like her daddy

coos_n_clicks said:

She's grown so much

iam_akosua_esther said:

Woow a big girl now ❤️❤️

owusuaa_boakye said:

She’s changed oo wow❤️❤️❤️

Obofour's five children

Reverend Obofour and his wife are blessed with five children, including a set of triplets, two boys and one girl.

The triplets, born in May 2020, followed a boy who was born in 2018.

Obofour gifts Suro Nyame GH¢15,000

Meanwhile, Reverend Obofour recently gave street evangelist, Suro Nyame, GH¢15,000.

Obofour invited the young preacher to his church to interview him and brief him on some challenges he might encounter during evangelism.

He spent time with some ghetto boys who had been saved from their immoral acts by the street evangelist.

Source: YEN.com.gh