Reverend Obofour's wife, Obofowaa, spent time with her kids in the United States together

The beautiful wife of the Ghanaian preacher held hands with her five kids flaunting their looks and cuteness

The triplet children of the couple looked grown up in their matching outfits, stirring conversations among their fans

Reverend Obofour's wife, Obofowaa, known privately as Ciara Antwi, spent the summer holidays with her adorable kids in the United States. The couple's triplets, who wore matching outfits in the videos, looked older.

The pretty wife of the church leader and her five children were spotted in the United States, relishing precious family moments together.

The heartwarming videos circulating on social media have captured the attention of their fans, especially as their triplets, two boys and a girl, appeared to have blossomed into fine young individuals.

The parents' dedication and love have undoubtedly played a significant role in their development and well-being.

The family beamed with bright smiles and looked happy on their vacation, garnering reactions from their fans.

Watch the video of Obofowaa and her children in the United States below:

