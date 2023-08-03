Stonebwoy and his family have been signed as brand ambassadors of cosmetics giants, Ghandour Cosmetics

Dancehall music stalwart Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Estse Satekla, has bagged a new mega deal.

The Afro Dancehall star has been signed as the brand ambassador for cosmetics manufacturer, Ghandour Cosmetics (GC Brand).

The company announced its partnership with Stonebwoy on Thursday, August 3, 2023, by sharing some details.

Stonebwoy's signed Ghandour deal with his wife and kids

According to Ghandour, Stonebwoy's deal includes his wife, Dr Mrs Louisa A. Satekla, and their children Catherine Jidula and Livingstone Janam Satekla.

Sharing a photo of the family on Instagram, the company indicated Stonebwoy and his family will be the faces of products like Style Up, Princess, Soldier, Baby Boy & Girl, and Kleanz.

Stonebwoy tours Ghandour's factory with wife

A video which was later shared on Dr Louisa's Instagram showed her and Stonebwoy at the official signing ceremony.

After a speech by the company's representative, Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa signed their portion of the deal and were later made to tour the production plant.

The presence of Stonebwoy and his wife in the factory excite the workers in there as they hailed their idol.

Source: YEN.com.gh