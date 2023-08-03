Stonebwoy was given the opportunity to perform on a large stage by legendary reggae band Morgan Heritage

The Ghanaian dancehall star did not disappoint as he shut down the stage with a stellar performance that got the crowd cheering

The musician shared a video of the beautiful moment on Twitter, and many Ghanaians were happy for him

Ghana's renowned dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, recently seized a remarkable opportunity to showcase his musical prowess on a grand stage in Guyana.

This was thanks to the legendary reggae band Morgan Heritage. The event got lively as Stonebwoy took centre stage, delivering an unforgettable performance that left the audience in awe.

Ghanaian Musician Stonebwoy performing on stage Photo Source: Stonebwoyb

In a spectacular display of talent and passion, Stonebwoy took to the stage with an energy that moved his audience. The crowd, numbering in the thousands, was treated to a sensational show that had them on their feet and cheering throughout.

It was clear that Stonebwoy had practised a lot and cared about giving a great show. The way he sang and danced showed how much he loved being on stage. The crowd was totally immersed in the performance, and it felt like a huge party.

After the show, Stonebwoy shared a short video of his awesome performance on Twitter. Many people from Ghana congratulated him and said they were proud of him. Everyone was excited to see Stonebwoy doing so well on such a big stage.

Stonebwoy makes Ghana proud

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the performance.

kwabenaofficial said:

Baba you’re a refined Reggaemanaic we are blessed to have you

DionneBrooks3 commented:

That flag seal all your performance,so proud of you for Ghana

MathigoW reacted:

Always representing Ghana and Africa well wherever you go. Big ups big bro you’re always an inspiration.

Stonebwoy goes viral after freestyle

In another story, Ghanaian music icon Stonebwoy was a guest on the American radio show Sway In The Morning, which airs on Shade 45.

The dancehall star delivered a stellar freestyle on the program, which left the host of the show Sway Calloway stunned.

Many Ghanaians were proud after watching the freestyle and praised Stonebwoy for representing Ghana well.

