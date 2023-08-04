Gracious media personality Naa Ashorkor's move from Asaase Radio to Media General surprised many

But the news wasn't as shocking as Nana Ama McBrown's poaching that threatened to swallow two media networks in enmity

Media General's growing family packs almost all the top media personalities in Ghana

Ghanaian media network, Media General, is fast becoming known for its rich talent workforce after snatching almost all of Ghana's well-trained and experienced journalists.

After Naa Ashorkor's announcement, many wondered who would be next to join Media General.

But we do know who they have managed to bag from other networks. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of all must-know names who joined Media General before Naa Ashorkor.

AJ Sarpong

The silky-voiced radio show host was the first to join Media General this year.

AJ Sarpong transferred from Citi FM and Citi TV after announcing her resignation on March 2, 2023, where she used to host two shows, Brunch In The Citi on Citi FM and Hall of Fame on Citi TV.

She currently runs between the New Day morning show on TV3 and as a co-host with Giovanni Caleb on 3FM.

AJ Sarpong holds a Master's degree in journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and another in Brands and Communication Management from the University of Professional Studies in Accra (UPSA).

Nana Ama McBrown

McBrown's move from Despite's United Television to Media General was one of Ghanaian history's most controversial media poachings.

Nana Ama McBrown appeared on TV3 premises one morning amidst a grand welcome a few months after seemingly taking a break from hosting United Showbiz.

According to the media personality, she did not owe her foster employers formal notice since she never signed any contract with them.

This submission and others from McBrown caused a fracas between employers of the two media giants until things quietened down.

Nana Adwoa Annan

Nana Adowa Annan, known in showbiz as Konkonsa Hemaa, left Atinka TV to join the Media General's Onua TV in June 2023.

Formerly at Atinka TV, Nana Adowa hosted the entertainment news on the station's evening news segment. Konkonsa Hemma told GhanaWeekend.com:

"I think it's time to say thank you and move on. I have now joined Onua FM and Onua TV. So I now work for Media General."

Naa Ashorkor

A few days after announcing her resignation from Asaase Radio, Naa Ashorkor is the new face to join Media General.

The affable radio host announced her new working environment on Instagram. She wrote:

"I have news! I'm thrilled to share that I've joined Media General! I can't wait to embark on this new adventure together with all of you. So help me, God."

Source: YEN.com.gh