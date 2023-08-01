Ghanaian actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor has announced her exit from Asaase radio

The actress stated that she was looking forward to what the future has in store for her after her three years with the radio station

Her fans have congratulated her and wished her well in her next chapter in life

Ghanaian actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor known privately as Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, has announced that she is no more with Asaase Radio. The actress stated that she felt like a family with the media company and was hopeful about her future.

Naa Ashorkor took to Instagram to announce her departure from Asaase Radio. Her exit marks the end of a remarkable chapter in her career at the popular radio station.

During her time at Asaase Radio, Naa Ashorkor's dynamic presence, and unmatched charisma earned her a prominent place among the country's leading radio personalities.

As a host on the station and an activist, she skillfully navigated various topics, including entertainment, lifestyle, and social issues, making her a beloved figure to many.

The beautiful actress' announcement was met with an outpouring of emotions from her followers on social media, with many expressing their sadness at the news while extending their best wishes for her future endeavors.

Naa Ashorkor's departure from Asaase Radio leaves a void in the hearts of listeners who have tuned in regularly to hear her engaging voice and captivating commentary.

Naa Ashorkor announced her exit by saying:

"Today I say goodbye to my family at Asaase Radio. It’s been three beautiful years serving you on 99.5. My deepest appreciation to you all. Excited about what the future holds."

Some Ghanaians reacted to the news about Naa Ashorkor's exit from Asaase Radio

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the post, thanking Naa Ashorkor for a good job at Asaase and wishing her the best in her new adventures.

thejulianaamoateng commented;

Congratulations in advance, and all the best!

ceciliaannobarn commented:

wishing u nothing but the best ❤️

dennito_reigns commented:

Naaaaàaaaaa, your time, days, years, and commitment at Assase cannot be forgotten. I wish you the very best in your new move. We serve a living God❤❤❤❤

_paulanayram_ commented:

Just when I said I might see you from a distance cos I work close byAll the best Queen

