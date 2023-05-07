Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi wore 3 elegant outfits at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

The fashion icon has gone viral with her daring looks after showing skin in cleavage-baring and backless dresses

Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Selly Galley commented on Berla Mundi's breathtaking looks

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has hosted the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for the sixth time.

The style influencer always trends with her custom-made looks at the star-studded events

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi slays in revealing outfits. Photo credit: @berlamundi @tv3

Berla Mundi slays in a shiny gown and hoodie

The morning show host looked flamboyant in a floor-sweeping long-sleeve dress designed with a hoodie. Berla Mundi looked like a beauty goddess, rocking a long straight frontal hairstyle and makeup.

Berla Mundi shared the photo on her social media and captioned it;

6-time VGMA host!!!! I don’t take this grace lightly!!! We tried something risqué and futuristic last night for the #24thvgma and I must shout out my style team for an incredible work done!!!

Berla Mundi looks ethereal in a red cutout dress

The talented media personality Berla Mundi looked ravishing in a red beaded lace gown to host the VGMA for the sixth time.

The event host Berla Mundi maintained her lustrous hairstyle and smooth makeup for this stunning photoshoot.

Berla Mundi goes backless in an all-black ensemble

The fashion mogul Berla Mundi gave her followers a sultry look as she flaunted skin in a turtleneck leather outfit and thigh-high skirt.

Ghanaian style icon Selly Galley has applauded TV3 host Berla Mundi for rocking elegant dresses to host the 2023 VGMA

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's classy looks

Selly Galley stated:

Absolutely! Here for this

Chichi. Yakubu stated:

Ok! This is the moment

Giovani. Caleb stated:

Give us! Congrats dear. You did your thing. Forget everybody. the oil on your head is enormous. Tomorrow lunch on ME (not)

iammaddie_bae stated:

Now this is a masterpiece . From fabric to style, speaking class and fashion. Shine on, Berla, you rock.

Cc Yebuah stated:

@yartelgh ...... This designer did a great Job ...... I think we're buying this look with ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️... Stunning ...

villas_boaz stated:

Lemme tell you, the designer needs to be studied as a fashion course whatttt.Congratulations, the queen of versatile

You indeed represented yesterday. You were shining like diamonds in the sky. Your delivery, eloquent, confident, and classy, was unmatched. Well, d, one of best hosts in Ghana.

Queen official stated:

@berlamundi You looked outstanding in all your looks❤️❤️we’re buying the looks with dollars

agbang_gmb22 stated:

Now this is the look, not too much, but it screams EVERYTHING! @berlamundi

Gloria Rosario stated:

You were awesome, Berla, absolutely fantastic, or wait, let me borrow James's CUSTOMIZED WORD, you were AMAAAAZING❤

ayisha_yakubuu stated:

And killed it as per usual!!!

Ghanaian Actress Naa Ashorkor Looks Regal In Corseted Brocade And Pink Floral Dresses

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor, who was among the best-dressed women at the 2023 VGMA.

The media star co-hosted the event in two outfits the talented Ghanaian designer Pistis Ghana produced for her.

The brand influencer Naa Ashorkor's gorgeous appearance has garnered praise from many social media users and gone viral.

