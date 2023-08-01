Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has gone viral with his new haircut by celebrity barber Mikky in London, United Kingdom

The fashionista stepped out in a casual outfit and his trendy black trainers for the grooming sessions

The talented barber Mikky worked with the late Christian Atsu and other famous Black Stars players during international tournaments

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix known in real life as Felix Adomako, has stunned social media users with his new haircut.

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix visits celebrity barber Mikky in London. Photo credit: @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

The father-of-two joined award-winning gospel musicians Piesie Esther and Nacee for the first Waye Me Yie concert in London, United Kingdom.

Zionfelix and Nana Osei, popularly called Nacee in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, for a classy haircut by celebrity barber Nikky before the event. The wealthy blogger Zionfelix looked casual in a tee shirt, black shorts and trainers.

Some social media users have commented on Zionfelix's new hair look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

thirdblack_boy stated

Always go to his shop

funny_videos_ghana stated

You look good tho

nanaakosuafaabea stated

Henceforth, this is the kind of hair you will be Shaving daily. Pls, take note of that. Thank you

Kaediino stated:

See how you make with this haircut

collinsabid514 stated:

This barber is soo good.. no wonder the black players shave their hair there

Ghanaian musician Nacee looks dapper after a new haircut

Aseda hitmaker, Nacee was spotted getting his haircut after his electrifying performance with Piesie Esther at Dominion Center in London.

