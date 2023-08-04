Stonebwoy was one of the few African musicians to feature on Bob Marley's Africa Unite album

The Ghanaian musician featured on the remake of Bob Marley's iconic song Buffalo Soldier and he impressed many with his lyrical prowess

The Africa Unite album has been put together to honour the memory of the legendary reggae icon and highlight his ties to Africa

Ghanaian music sensation Stonebwoy secured his spot among the select African artistes featured on the renowned Bob Marley's Africa Unite album. The album, a homage to the legendary reggae icon, aims to celebrate his deep-rooted connections with the African continent.

Stonebwoy's exceptional talent shined brightly on the album, particularly in his rendition of the timeless classic, Buffalo Soldier. The Ghanaian musician's masterful interpretation of the iconic track has impressed music enthusiasts and critics alike. His remarkable ability to weave captivating lyrics into the song has undoubtedly contributed to the album's overall quality.

Bob Marley's Africa Unite album stands as a testament to the impact of the reggae legend on African culture and beyond. The project seeks to rekindle the spirit of unity and shared heritage that Marley championed throughout his illustrious career. By inviting a select group of African musicians to participate, the album underscores the global reach of Marley's message and the power of his music.

Stonebwoy's involvement in the Africa Unite album is a significant milestone in his own artistic journey. As one of the few African artistes chosen to partake in this monumental project, he has not only demonstrated his exceptional musical prowess but also solidified his place on the international stage. Sarkodie was also one of the few Ghanaians featured on the album.

Ghanaians praise Stonebwoy

Many Ghanaians praised Stonebwoy for representing Ghana well.

girls_mirror commented:

Bruuuh if you really want to stress @stonebwoy on a beat, don’t give him a reggae beat cos he will chew the beat left and right

StreetisFuture commented:

Stonebwoy never miss. That verse on Buffalo Soldier deserves Grammys

richdudegh_ reacted:

Bob Marley, Stonebwoy - Buffalo Soldier on my playlist on @Spotify #AfricaUnite

Sarkodie also features on the album

In a related story, Ghana's rap ace Sarkodie bagged a collaboration with legendary Jamaican reggae musician Bob Marley earlier on.

Sarkodie was featured on a remake of the late Marley's Stir It Up, which was released on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Reacting to the announcement of the upcoming song, Sarkodie has described the feature as the biggest highlight of his music career.

