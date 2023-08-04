Ghanaian singer Gyakie's breakthrough hit song Forever has now amassed 50 million views on YouTube

The love song, which features Nigeria's Omah Lay, was released two years ago and has already become an iconic body of work

News of Gyakie's enviable milestone impressed and excited fans of the singer, who praised her

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie has attained a remarkable achievement as her breakout hit song Forever crosses the impressive milestone of 50 million views on YouTube.

The heartwarming love song, a collaboration with Nigerian artiste Omah Lay, was released just two years ago and has swiftly risen to iconic status.

The enchanting melody and soulful lyrics of Forever captured the hearts of music enthusiasts across the globe upon its release, topping various charts. The song's theme of love resonated with listeners, making it a favourite for romantic occasions and moments.

Fans of Gyakie and music lovers alike have expressed their admiration and excitement for this incredible feat. The news of Forever hitting the 50 million views mark has spread rapidly, drawing applause for Gyakie's talent and the song's timeless appeal. Supporters took to social media to shower the artist with praise and celebrate the milestone.

Ghanaians praise Gyakie

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users on Gyakie's milestone.

Kelsarventures said:

She’s doing so well in her own space

Farouky77 wrote:

well done young lady this is your Cashout season

9jaFanx reacted:

This song will remain forever great and remembered ❤️

josephwanguri2929 said:

Songs that make one proud to be an African

puritygichunge1854 reacted:

I can never have enough of this song… it’s gyakie’s voice!

Sarkodie's YouTube subscribers

In an earlier story, Sarkodie hit 1 million subscribers on the video streaming platform YouTube, an achievement that has impressed many.

The successful rapper was the first Ghanaian musician to attain this feat, speaking on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, he thanked his fans.

Sarkodie fans on Twitter were excited about the achievement and hailed him as the Landlord of Ghanaian music, Chris Tsormanah, a seasoned music expert, also praised him.

