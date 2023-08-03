Young Ghanaian artiste Fotocopy has stunned fans with his trending video with his sister

The young artiste danced and sand with his sister in the video, making netizens excited over the trending video

The resemblance of the entertaining siblings has caught the attention of their fans

Young talented singer Fotocopy has surfaced in a video with his sister dancing to his songs and entertaining their fans in a wholesome manner. The striking resemblance between the adorable siblings has caught the attention of netizens.

Fotocopy and sister dance in latest video Photo credit: @fotocopymusic

Source: Instagram

Fotocopy has captured the hearts of netizens with a delightful TikTok video featuring himself and his little sister. The heartwarming clip has since gone viral, spreading smiles and positivity across social media platforms.

The talented 10-year-old musician, whose real name is Kallai Nana Qwaachi, is no stranger to the limelight. With a growing following on TikTok and other social media channels, Fotocopy has been using his musical talents to promote his songs and spread love.

The young artiste who had trended for some comments he made about Kuami Eugene stepped into the frame as the music started playing. The two siblings exhibited synchronized dance moves, making netizens react to their cuteness.

Watch the video of Fotocopy and his sister dancing together below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Fotocopy and his sister dancing to the young singer's music together

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, appreciating their father's parenting skills and the similarities in their smile and look.

agnes_poku commented:

They both look so much alike. photocopy literally

nanayere_joyce commented:

Both did well, I beg note some schools are still on vacation. Depending on the school they attend.

nanaakosuafaabea commented:

So adorable God bless his dad for grooming him handsomely

tw33slina_de_premium_queen commented;

They're so beautiful

Fotocopy weeps as he apologizes to Kuami Eugene over a hate comment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that radio host Abeiku Santana invited singer Kuami Eugene and up-and-coming musician Fotocopy to the Okay FM studios in an effort to settle the conflict between the two.

Nine-year-old Fotocopy previously said that he detested Kuami Eugene after the singer disregarded a feature request, which many Ghanaians found offensive. As Abeiku spoke about the situation, Fotocopy sobbed uncontrollably, appearing to repent his earlier remark and apologizing to Kuami.

Source: YEN.com.gh