Affluent filmmaker Tracey Boakye and her husband are still enjoying their first wedding anniversary overseas

The couple announced their trip to Cancun, Mexico, where they intended to memorialise their one-year mark

Tracey showed off her expensive wedding gift from her husband whilst lavishing him with accolades

Wealthy Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye shared her excitement with her fans after receiving her 1st wedding anniversary gift from her husband.

The movie producer shared her experience at the jeweller's store with her followers on Instagram.

Before claiming her gift, Tracey showed that her diamond-encrusted ring was made up of real diamonds by authenticating it on camera.

In the video, Frank Badu Ntiamoah gently slipped his wife's present onto her finger as the diamond shone fiercely under the brightly lit store.

Tracey captioned the video: "The Best One Year Anniversary Gift from my King @frank_badu_ntiamoah . Forever to Go #francey22 "

Tracey Boakye rocks makeup free face whilst exhibiting her shopping bags from designer Channel

The Ghanaian actress had the time of her life in her husband's arms and the comfort of a luxury designer store.

Tracey Boakye looked chic in a big Hollywood oversized jersey shirt with her big curly hair half wrapped with a Fendi scarf. Tracey's outfit was accessorised with a brown Fendi drawstring bag and simple gold-plated slippers.

Peeps react to Tracey Boakye's 1st wedding anniversary present from her husband

Peeps shouted after seeing the enormous real diamond ring resting nicely on Tracey Boakye's finger.

_cookie_xx commented:

Mama T, your enemies have been through a lot this year .

i_am_sangmorkie commented:

Congratulations to you both on your anniversary, and God bless husby. This beautiful.

yaa__maame commented:

I love how your hubby takes care of you I’m tapping into this kind of healthy love .

nana_ama_akomaah_osei commented:

Yup, he got the real diamond on her finger. I'm in US, so we do testing here. So that's real diamond y'all... Congratulations Mrs, the one and only ❤️❤️

Trace Boakye and her husband donate to an orphanage home as his birthday celebration package

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, celebrated his birthday with less fortunate children.

The Ghanaian actress and her husband donated essential toiletries, among others, to the Cherubs Children's Home.

Residents of the charity home were delighted to join the celebrity couple in their celebrations.

