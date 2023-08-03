Talented Ghanaian musician Cina Soul got the internet buzzing when she posted a video showing off her voluptuous figure

The Jamestown hitmaker posted videos of her working out with her trainer in the gym

Many Ghanaians were left in awe after seeing the photo when it appeared on their timeline

Ghanaian musician Cina Soul caused a commotion on social media when she flaunted her new body.

Cina Soul drops gym body on social media.

Source: Instagram

Cina Soul turns heads with huge backside

The Ojorley hitmaker took to her Twitter page to share a photo of her newly built backside and curves and how she achieved it in the gym, which raised questions among many Ghanaians.

She was spotted in an orange and white coloured pair of gym shorts and a long-sleeved white top.

Cina Soul rocked bum-length brown braids and covered them with a white cap to add style to her gym look.

Below is a photo Cina Soul shared on Twitter.

Cina Soul shares gym videos

Cina Soul shared how she grew her bum and got a slimmer waistline and flat tummy. She posted videos on her Instagram page of her working out with her trainer guiding her.

Below are videos of Cina Soul exercising in the gym.

Ghanaians reacted to Cina Soul's gym photo

Many people talked about how they were surprised when Cina Soul posted the photo on her social media pages.

Others also gushed over her curves and praised her in the comment section.

@eii_braakofi said:

The day Elon Musk will show the number of saved photos for a tweet. Ego over people

@JuicyCFC remarked:

my oh my

wofa_yaw_duncan said:

Rule number 1- never trust ur lady with a gym trainer.

_efua._cutie stated:

3rd slide hotWill like my body to be same

ellsy_ghartey remarked:

See body ooooo

esiadjeiwaa_8 said:

The body is bodying

