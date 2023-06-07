Ghanaian movie star Tracey Badu Ntiamoah and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have donated to the Cherubs Children's Home

The couple brightened the faces of residents at the charity home to celebrate Badu Ntiamoah's birthday, which fell on Tuesday, June 6

Fans of the couple were moved by the thoughtful and kind deed after the actress posted a video on her social media platforms

Beautiful actress Tracey Badu Ntiamoah and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, donated valuable items to charity as the latter marked his birthday.

The couple spent time with the children and caregivers at the Cherubs Children's Home as Badu Ntiamoah attained a new age on Tuesday, June 6.

Tracey shares adorable moment

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of the items they presented to the residents of the charity home.

"We couldn't have enjoyed alone today without remembering these beautiful kids at CHERUBS CHILDREN'S HOME . @frank_badu_ntiamoah God bless you," she captioned the Instagram footage.

Since posting the video and the heartwarming caption, fans of the duo have praised them for remembering the less fortunate children. Many have since been praying for God to bless them.

Watch the video below:

Fans excited over birthday donation of Tracey Boakye and her hubby

Beverly Afaglo donates to orphanage

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Beverly Afaglo's birthday donation brightened the faces of children and caregivers at the Seek Life Charity Foundation Orphanage.

On Sunday, May 28, the actress turned a new age and went to Asuboi in Ghana's Eastern Region to celebrate with the orphanage's occupants.

According to the Crime to Christ movie star, she celebrated her birthday by donating beds and other precious items to the charity home.

