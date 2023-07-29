Tracey Boakye and her husband celebrated their first wedding anniversary in grand style by flying to Cancun, Mexico

The seasoned actress shared lovely videos on her Instagram page, which got many people gushing over how they were spending their time in Mexico

The video got many people showering them with congratulatory messages on social media

The marriage of Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye to her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, hit a one-year milestone on July 28, 2023.

To celebrate, they flew from the U.S. to Cancun, Mexico, for a well-deserving couple vacation.

Tracey Boakye and husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah mark their first wedding anniversary in Mexico. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye and her hubby fly to Mexico for the one-year wedding anniversary

Tracey Boakye shared beautiful videos of how she and her loving husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, were enjoying their time in Mexico.

She shared videos of the exquisite meals they enjoyed and the activities they did once they got there.

At the Tulum Jungle Gym, the actress was seated in a large bowl connected to a lever her husband had to pull to lift her up. That video got many people admiring his strength.

Throughout the videos, they shared passionate and gentle kisses as they flaunted their amorous relationship online.

Below is a video of Tracey Boakye and her husband sharing a kiss under a giant statue.

Below is a video of Tracey Boakye and her loving husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, inside the outdoor gym in Tulum.

Below is a video of Tracey Baokye and her husband sharing a passionate kiss under a heart-shaped straw tent.

Ghanaians celebrate Tracey Boakye and her husband as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Many people gushed over how Tracey Boakye and her husband are spending their time in Mexico.

They spoke about how strong her husband is as they watched him lift her up with the wooden gym equipment.

Below are some of the reactions from Tracey Boakye's Instagram followers:

cardi_belz said:

Forever to go. Happy anniversary to you. Nyame ensa wo mu ❤️

beads.byannie remarked:

On behalf of the awww association I say a very big AWWWWW this beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

obdddzzzz stated:

Couple goals

effie_blessing said:

Eiiii marry a strong man oo

best.of.gh stated:

You make marriage attractive ❤️❤️❤️

esther.quainoo.773 remarked:

Awwwwn,I swear the man is strong

traceyboakyegirl remarked:

The best couples I have ever seen Soo far chai u guys make marriage beautiful❤️❤️❤️ happy anniversary to you Mami ❤️

