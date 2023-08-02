Host of The Delay Show Delay got many people gushing over her look when she posted a video on her Instagram page

She was dressed in gym wear, covered her hair with a cap and a pair of dark sunglasses

Her followers drooled over how stunning she looked after watching the video

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso well known in showbiz as Delay, turned many heads online when she flaunted her cleavage in her gym wear.

Delay flaunts bosoms in gym wear. Image Credit: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Delay jams to music in her plush car

While seated in the car, Delay played American singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake's 2013 hit song, Mirrors.

She nodded while seated in her plush ride while listening to the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Delay was dressed in her usual gym wear. She had on a cap and dark sunglasses in the video.

Captioning the post, she indicated that she had taken the day off and jubilated with emojis. She wrote:

Took the Day Off

Below is a video of Delay jamming to Justin Timberlake's Mirrors in her plush ride.

Ghanaians react to Delay's video

Delay's Instagram followers gushed over how stunning she looked as they talked about her revealing bosoms. Others also talked about the lovely interior of the car.

Below are some of the reactions to the video:

nikeyaknows said:

You run hard! Glad you got that time off sis!!❤️

ikeman_88 stated:

God bless u for serving us this "Special Meal" to cool down our anger for hearing the sh*t from the minister again

ikeman_88 remarked:

Eiii Ewurade....is this one also a temptation or what❤️

gifty.debrah commented:

Fresh gal bi that oooo

nfreduaagyemang said:

Beautiful delay, Ei see body you look good

priscy_snw said:

Nice interior

tweneboah392 stated:

Obaapa Afia papabi, love you and keep glowing @delayghana

shawnhilpowerhaus_freshfitness said:

Was this before gym or after gym my dream client

Delay slays in different outfits, takes photos all over London

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Delay took over London streets, slaying different outfits while taking pictures.

Many people talked about how gorgeous she looked in all the outfits she wore for the photo shoot.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh