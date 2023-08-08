CEO of Kantanka Automobiles, Nana Kwadwo Safo Jnr, said he did not know about the historic road trip until his name came up in the news

He added that no one on his team has confirmed that they were in contact with the Ghanaian expedition group, Wanderlust Ghana

Many have shared varying opinions on Kojo Safo Kantanka's claims after his company took a bashing

Ghanaian Automobile CEO Nana Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr disclosed that contrary to what Wanderlust Ghana said, they did not contact him before the trip for sponsorship.

Speaking to TV3 Ghana, he said he would have loved to partner with them and may have even joined the trip in one of his branded cars.

Safo Kantanka also added that he believed his team if they said they were not contacted by anybody from the Accra-to-London team.

A photo collage of Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and Wanderlust Ghana Image credit: @kwadwosafo_jnr @Wanderlust Ghana

Source: Twitter

Peeps reacted To Safo Kantanka, saying that the Accra-to-London team did not contact him

Initially, Ghanaians expressed their disappointment with Wanderlust Ghana for not promoting the Ghanaian automobile manufacturer, Kantanka, on their trip.

But after they found out that the CEO of Kantanka refused partners, the tides turned to the car company.

aj_digital commented:

From "heads will roll" to "I trust my team" ..... The PR response is a bit late when info about this issue started getting out when they got as far back as Spain.

apostlekwawukumey commented:

Great opportunity lost, no plenty talk biaaaaaa. The guys placed Ghana on the global map of adventure. "Kantanka" should have taken advantage to sell the brand. Charley, we move .......

godfather__gh commented:

Kantanka, together with their CEO, are not a serious brand

porshmylove commented:

Are you saying the wanderlust team is lying

Source: YEN.com.gh