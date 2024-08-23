Stonebwoy Cries As The Grammys Snubs Him In Its Hiplife Eulogy
- Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has slammed The Recording Academy's eulogy to hiplife published on August 19
- The Afro-dancehall musician stated that the Grammy's list was half-dozed because it did not include him
- YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh after Stonebwoy caused controversy
The Recording Academy recently joined Ghanaians in celebrating its hiplife genre's 30th anniversary.
An article published on the Grammys website listed Ghanaian musicians and producers who are essential to the hip-hop genre's past, present, and future.
Ghanaian Afrodancehall and Afrobeats artists have since shared their disapproval of the Grammy's publication.
Stonebwoy bashes the Grammys
Ghana's reigning Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, has been one of the country's leading voices for nearly two decades.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
His song Manodzi, featuring the critically acclaimed songstress Angelique Kidjo, was considered for a nod at the 66th Grammys.
On social media, Stonebwoy shared his frustrations with the author of The Recording Academy's article, saying:
"Whoever wrote this article is interestingly missing THE NAME. Do Due Diligence before you publish half-dozed articles aiming to capture the true image of the State of the Ghanaian Sound."
Speaking about Stonebwoy's rants, entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh told YEN.com.gh:
"I have yet to see Stonebwoy’s major contribution to Hiplife, and he hasn’t even earned a Hiplife nomination before, so it was surprising to see his comment on the Grammy article and his reference to it as half-dozed. He might have read it and not have a full understanding of it or just wanted his name in there for the sake of it being in there."
Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's remarks
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's rants after the Grammy's snub.
@ThoughtPillow said:
"I still believe Stonebwoy has another admin to this page. I can’t believe he will do this himself"
@Mrrr_Asante wrote:
"Ei!! Mr stone,no way you’re being this petty😂. Ah…ebe hip life them Dey talk about ooo not Afrobeat or dancehall or afrodancehall smh. What’s the issue here??🤷🏽"
@views09 remarked:
"Some dey sell out arenas, others too dey fight make them put them for article inside. You must leave these to the fans to fight for not you, Bhim paaa😂😂😂"
DJ Slim hails King Paluta over Grammys
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Slim had celebrated King Paluta being recognised by Grammys as an artiste essential to Ghana's hiplife genre.
The DJ and radio broadcaster is one of several music industry professionals who know about King Paluta's long journey to his newfound global stardom.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh
Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh (Music Executive) Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh is an experienced Music Executive with over a decade of experience in the Music Industry. He is also a media personality with production and on-air experience on Television and Radio. He has worked with 3x Grammy-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage, Mr Drew, King Paluta, Renner, Kwesi Valley, Ugandan star Azawi, and many others. NYB, as he is referred to in some quarters, is also an event producer and talent manager associated with events such as AfroNation Ghana and Guinness Accravaganza.