Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has slammed The Recording Academy's eulogy to hiplife published on August 19

The Afro-dancehall musician stated that the Grammy's list was half-dozed because it did not include him

YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh after Stonebwoy caused controversy

The Recording Academy recently joined Ghanaians in celebrating its hiplife genre's 30th anniversary.

An article published on the Grammys website listed Ghanaian musicians and producers who are essential to the hip-hop genre's past, present, and future.

Ghanaian Afrodancehall and Afrobeats artists have since shared their disapproval of the Grammy's publication.

Stonebwoy bashes the Grammys

Ghana's reigning Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, has been one of the country's leading voices for nearly two decades.

His song Manodzi, featuring the critically acclaimed songstress Angelique Kidjo, was considered for a nod at the 66th Grammys.

On social media, Stonebwoy shared his frustrations with the author of The Recording Academy's article, saying:

"Whoever wrote this article is interestingly missing THE NAME. Do Due Diligence before you publish half-dozed articles aiming to capture the true image of the State of the Ghanaian Sound."

Speaking about Stonebwoy's rants, entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh told YEN.com.gh:

"I have yet to see Stonebwoy’s major contribution to Hiplife, and he hasn’t even earned a Hiplife nomination before, so it was surprising to see his comment on the Grammy article and his reference to it as half-dozed. He might have read it and not have a full understanding of it or just wanted his name in there for the sake of it being in there."

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's rants after the Grammy's snub.

@ThoughtPillow said:

"I still believe Stonebwoy has another admin to this page. I can’t believe he will do this himself"

@Mrrr_Asante wrote:

"Ei!! Mr stone,no way you’re being this petty😂. Ah…ebe hip life them Dey talk about ooo not Afrobeat or dancehall or afrodancehall smh. What’s the issue here??🤷🏽"

@views09 remarked:

"Some dey sell out arenas, others too dey fight make them put them for article inside. You must leave these to the fans to fight for not you, Bhim paaa😂😂😂"

DJ Slim hails King Paluta over Grammys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Slim had celebrated King Paluta being recognised by Grammys as an artiste essential to Ghana's hiplife genre.

The DJ and radio broadcaster is one of several music industry professionals who know about King Paluta's long journey to his newfound global stardom.

