During the unprecedented road trip from Accra to London, Kwadwo Saka Addo Mensah, one of the 13 Ghanaian participants, revealed that the Wanderlust Ghana team encountered the slowest roads in their home country of Ghana

Speaking to Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon in the UK, Saka explained that once they left Ghana, the road conditions improved significantly

He also added that the road infrastructure remained consistently better through Senegal and beyond

Kwadwo Saka Addo Mensah, a pivotal member of the group of 13 Ghanaians who embarked on the transformative road expedition from Accra to London, has disclosed that the Wanderlust Ghana team encountered the slowest roads within their home country, Ghana.

In a conversation with Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon while in the UK, Saka conveyed that once the team exited Ghana, the road conditions improved significantly, leading to faster travel times.

He also emphasised that the quality of roads remained consistently good after they arrived in Senegal.

Saka, by sharing this, did more than just highlight the disparities in road infrastructure across the various countries traversed by the team during their multi-country journey to the UK.

What Wanderlust Ghana advised after witnessing disparity in road networks

He advised that the government of Ghana and other governments around the continent do more to improve the road infrastructure to make roads more accessible.

"There are so many differences we noticed. One of them was the road networks. The slowest was in Ghana. We have to do better in that regard," he suggested.

Watch the video below:

G-Wagon driver on Accra to London spotted driving his car in France

Meanwhile, Joseph, one of the adventurous Ghanaians who embarked on an Accra to London road expedition, has spoken.

In a video, Joe, who is driving a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon G63, has revealed that he is going on a tour of Europe.

Joe's G63 car became famous after being praised as the only one that did not cause problems during the team's 16-day journey through other African countries on the way to Europe.

Ghanaians react to Kantanka CEO's claims that travel group did not contact him

Ghanaian Automobile CEO Nana Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr disclosed that contrary to what Wanderlust Ghana said, they did not contact him before the trip for sponsorship.

Speaking to TV3 Ghana, he said he would have loved to partner with them and may have even joined the trip in one of his branded cars.

Source: YEN.com.gh