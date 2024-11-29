Lil Win, in a video, received premium treatment from his wife, Maame Serwaa, as she gave him a pedicure

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has caught the attention of Ghanaians after a video of him receiving a pedicure from his wife, Maame Serwaa, went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, Lil Win was seen sitting comfortably with his feet resting on his wife’s thighs as she carefully trimmed his toenails.

The video, shared by Maame Serwaa, quickly gained traction online. Many social media users expressed their admiration for the couple, emphasising their admiration for the care and bond they share.

The comments section was filled with positive reactions. Many Ghanaians praised Maame Serwaa’s gesture, describing it as a sign of love and respect.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Theo. K Ennoi said:

"You've suffered a lot weezy, enjoy with your lovely wife."

Don Rash commented:

"Good wife bro lilwin tap your blessings."

Nana Asaase Yaa said:

"Love is sweet when you meet the right person."

Grace Arhin commented:

"Awwww how I miss my husband but distance."

Johamz commented:

" I love to get married soon because of you and your husband 🥰."

Bigils reacted:

"This one be black and white odo🥰 Adom oooo."

Safuratu Mohammed said:

"This. legs has really suffered. Kwadwo enjoy your sweat wae. This is how life should have been. You suffer, get and enjoy but hmmm."

