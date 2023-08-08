Safo Kantanka Jnr, the CEO of Kantanka Automobiles, has revealed that he held an emergency meeting after Wanderlust's revelation

He detailed that contrary to what the Wanderlust team said about contacting Kantanka Automobiles for support, they weren't

He added that he would have accompanied the team with the Kantanka vehicles from Carra to London

Safo Kantanka Junior, the CEO of Kantanka Automobiles has said that the Wanderlust expedition group did not contact his company for support as they claim. The automobile enthusiast revealed that he would have joined the team with some vehicles from his company if he was contacted.

Safo Kantanka Junior reveals he found out Wanderlust did not reach out to him after meeting with employees

In an interview on TV3, Kantanka Junior revealed that he is a car lover and had heard about the expedition on Saturday, 5, 2023.

After a successful trip to London, the Wanderlust group revealed that Kantanka had refused to support them on their adventurous trip.

However, Safo Kantanka Junior, who was enstooled as chief in 2022, revealed that after hearing about the news, he called for an emergency meeting to question his employees, only to discover that none of them were contacted.

"I held an emergency meeting yesterday to find out about the claims that we were contacted. I know my people and have been working with them for some time. I am not saying I trust them, but they would have owned up if anyone was contacted and refused to tell me about it.

I would have been part of the expedition with two Kantanka automobiles. I would have been in one and allowed someone else to be in one because i love cars and would have liked the idea myself." He said.

Watch the video of Safo Kantanka Junior explaining the Wanderlust saga below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the details by Safo Kantanka Junior concerning the Wanderlust group

Some Ghanaians reacted differently to the video, as some complained about the delay by businessmen in replying to emails.

Lydiaforson commented:

This aside, the truth is getting funding or support for anything in Ghana is almost impossible. You have to prove that you can, and then everyone will jump on the bandwagon and want to associate with its success. This cuts across the board, as we’re unwilling to take risks.

bengroovesgh commented:

Most businesses in Ghana don’t reply to emails, even their social media DMs it takes weeks.

chrystalkaryee commented:

Nah, they missed out. Straight-up slacked. All these explanations aren’t necessary. Hopefully, the next time someone requests for sponsorship, they will actually look at the proposals or give them a listening ear. ✌

