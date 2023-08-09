Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has exposed some anonymous personalities who are impersonating her

The TikToker and actress detailed that the Facebook account which is impersonating her has grown rapidly over a few weeks

She urged her fans to be careful of scammers who are using her name and brand to scam others

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa known privately as Martina Dwamena, has said that a Facebook page that has garnered a massive following was not hers. She detailed that she was not on Facebook and had found out that her name was being used to scam others.

In a recent Instagram video, Asantewaa raised an alarm about an ongoing impersonation scam on Facebook, where her photos are being used without her consent.

She urged her followers to be cautious and vigilant as scammers capitalise on her online presence to deceive unsuspecting fans. Asantewaa made it clear that she does not have an official Facebook account and warned against interacting with any profiles claiming to be her.

The successful TikToker's growing popularity has also attracted the attention of opportunistic scammers seeking to exploit her online presence. The fraudulent Facebook account in question had managed to amass an astonishing 137,000 followers by impersonating Asantewaa.

To make matters worse, the impostor account had been generating income through advertisements, preying on the trust of followers who believed they were connecting with the popular content creator.

Watch the video of Asantewaa addressing the scammer's activities below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Asantewaa exposing scammers who are impersonating her

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the viudeo, encoutaging her to track the perpertrator down and arrest her.

kwameantwi1990 commented:

You have to contact the owners of the products she's advertising if any, with that you can arrest the person

sweeci_organic_beauty commented:

Eeiii have been seeing it always

jeansonthelowgh commented

This country ankasa eh too bad

candyabhyna commented:

I was once a victim and they hacked my fb account

