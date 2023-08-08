Gorgeous media personality Nana Ama McBrown has reacted to Entertainment critic Sally Mann's insults

Sally Mann had earlier rubbished McBrown by saying that she did not have a natural conception

Onua TV hos have been public about her pregnancy struggles and experience with IVF

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has responded to teases and subtle mockery from Sally Mann over her IVF conception.

According to the showbiz critic, McBrown wins people over with a fake personality. She told ZionFelix to ask followers of Mcbrown if their role model had a natural birth.

Her statements did not sit well with many, who blasted her for shamelessly targeting another woman over her struggles.

A photo collage of Nana Ama McBrown with her daughter and Sally Mann Image credit: @iamamamcbrown @sallymann

Source: Instagram

During a phone interview on Naana Donkor Arthur's live, Nana Ama Mcbrown said a few things to address Sally Mann's jabs. She said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some people sit on social media and say things like they went to this place for a child. I know the covenant between my God and me. I see the prayer, the hospitals I went to and the money I paid. I know the medications I had to take and what I had to endure. They weren't there.

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to McBrown's response to Sally Mann's taunts over unnatural birth

Many supported the Ghanaian actress for being measured in her response with no insults. They applauded her for addressing the issue without name-calling or giving Sally Mann more attention.

@danielsarpong6095 commented:

McBrown has been a mature personality since day one. That is why I love her so much. She is human, and she can never be 100% perfect, but any time there is an issue about her, she handles it with maturity.

@Dorothy8631 commented:

But there’s absolutely nothing wrong with IVF. Nana Ama herself said it when she had her baby. I don’t like it when women mock their fellow women with issues of childbirth. It’s not a good thing to do. People have kids and they lose them so be careful what you say about other’s children.

@AnastasiaOwusu-vq6js commented:

Whether Nana Ama gave birth naturally or not, the result was a normal baby who turned into a beautiful human being

Nana Ama McBrown surprises waakye seller, helps sell food by the roadside

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Nana Ama McBrown attracted a huge crowd to a waakye seller's spot by the roadside at Nima Market.

The Ouna TV host exited her luxury car to buy food from a street worker.

McBrown ended up helping the waakye seller dish out the local one-pot rice and beans meal to her customers.

A small crowd formed around them as people looked in awe to see their idol dishing out food.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh