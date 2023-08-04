Nana Ama McBrown recently attended a funeral and met her Kumawood colleague Kwaku Twumasi

A video has popped up suggesting that McBrown 'ignored' attempts by the ailing Twumasi to catch her attention

The video of their encounter has sparked reactions with many social media users bashing the actress

Star actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has landed in a fresh social media controversy after a video of her emerged online.

The video shows the actress seemingly ignoring one of her Kumawood colleagues, Kwaku Twumasi, in public.

In the video shared on Instagram page @adwoatutugyagu, McBrown was spotted dressed in a black and red dress.

She was at a funeral and just as always, a lot of people swarmed over her as she stood beside a car to check something on her.

McBrown ignores Kwaku Twumasi?

Among the many people who thronged McBrown's car was Kumawood actor Kwaku Twumasi who seemed eager to catch the eye of his colleague.

But he did not get the attention of the Onua TV presenter who was busy with her phone as she interacted with others around.

Twumasi who has been suffering from a stroke for some years now was given way by a man who was standing between him and McBrown but she still did not seem to notice him.

Ghanaians react to Kwaku Twumasi and McBrown's birthday

The video of Kwaku Twumasi's encounter with Nana Ama McBrown has sparked many reactions online. While some bashed the actress, others pointed out that the video may be too short to conclude that McBrown ignored her colleague.

mz_kyintal said:

I always say this Lady has attitude. Even in her Kumawood movies you will she sees her self papa. She only mellows when she meets with the Eloquent English people. I am not saying this based on this video. Most of us love her and are blinded by that. We don’t want anything to touch her. Until Odii Tona gave her her first stray bullet every one was afraid to call her out just as they do the others. I know I will get attacks but I am seeing beyond the deception and veil of love I have for her. My Opinion though

mubarakgram said:

This one de3,she no try atall,u can’t concentrate only on ur phone where there’s crowd

iamamma_sikaa said:

Nana will never ignore him... probably they have met and talked....if u watch the video well and if u a deep thinker u will realize McBrown wants to take her leave and I'm sure she told the man she wants to see him but fans are moving here and there wanting to take pics or talk to her as well. Fans moving around her are making y'all think she's ignoring the man... McBrown doesn't ignore her fans how much more her colleague

midwife_engineer said:

I’m sad, Agya Twumasi paa nie. He was once a vibrant actor. Yareɛ yɛya

nanayaaakwaboah said:

Like this man was really trying for Nana Ama to see him oo awww am sad yare3 3ya ooo ... Mr. Twumasi u will be fine wate awwwww look at him now

akosua_brilla said:

But the video didn't end so what shows the didn't talk after what you posted

McBrown celebrates husband's birthday

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown honoured her husband, Maxwell Mensah, as he turned a year older on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The actress celebrated her husband of seven years for the role he has played in their lives while calling him a blessing to her and their children.

