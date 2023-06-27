What is the story of Yaa Asantewaa? Everything you need to know

Who was Yaa Asantewaa? She was the warrior queen of Ghana. Yaa was a war leader, queen, human rights champion, and politician. She rose to prominence as the Ashanti King's commander during the Golden Stool War, fighting against British colonial rule to uphold and safeguard the Golden Stool's sovereign freedom.

Yaa was appointed as the battle head of the Asante fighting force by several local Asante rulers. It has been the first and only instance in Asante's history of a woman being assigned to that position. Queen Mother Nana Yaa commanded an army of 5,000 soldiers in the Ashanti-British War of the Golden Stool, commonly referred to as the Yaa Asantewaa War.

Yaa Asantewaa's profile summary

Yaa Asantewaa history

Yaa Asantewaa was a prominent Ashanti queen in the early twentieth century who continues to be a powerful icon today. Check out her story. below

Where was Yaa Asantewaa from?

The legendary Ghanaian personality was born in Besease, Ghana, to her parents, Ata Po and Kwaku Ampoma. She grew up alongside her brother Afrane Panin, the former chief of Edweso. Yaa held a Ghanaian nationality and was of black ethnicity.

How old was Yaa Asantewaa when she died?

The Ghanaian warrior was 81 years old at the time of her death. She was born on 17 October 1840 and died on 17 October 1921. Her zodiac sign was Libra.

What is the story of Yaa Asantewaa?

Yaa was a prosperous farmer and mother. She grew crops in the region surrounding Boankra. The Ghanaian warrior married a polygamous husband from Kumasi, with whom she bore a daughter. She was a war leader, a politician, a human rights activist, and a queen.

Yaa became the Ashanti King's commander during the Golden Stool War. She battled against British colonial rule to uphold and protect the Golden Stool's royal independence.

The Ghanaian warrior was appointed as the battle head of the Asante fighting force by several local Asante rulers. She commanded an army of 5,000 soldiers in the Ashanti-British War of the Golden Stool, commonly called the Yaa Asantewaa War.

Did Yaa Asantewaa win the war?

No, she was exiled to Seychelles during the fight. Starting in March 1900, the revolt besieged Kumasi's fort, wherein the British sought safety. After a few months, the Gold Coast governor dispatched a 1,400-man force to stop the rebellion. Queen Yaa and 15 trusted aides were seized and exiled to Seychelles during the conflict.

Where did Yaa Asantewaa die?

Nana Yaa passed away on 17 October 1921 in exile in the Seychelles. On 17 December 1924, three years after her demise, King Prempeh I and the other banished Asante court members were granted permission to return to Asante.

King Prempeh I ensured Nana and the other banished Asantes' corpses were restored for a royal burial. On 6 March 1957, the Asante protectorate obtained freedom as part of Ghana, fulfilling Queen Asantewaa's ambition of an independent Asante from colonial authority.

Why is Yaa Asantewaa significant today?

The legendary Ghanaian icon is well-known in Asante and Ghanaian history for her involvement in opposing British colonialism. The Yaa Asantewaa senior high school was created in Kumasi in 1960 with donations from the Ghana Education Trust to emphasise the necessity of promoting more female leaders in Ghanaian society.

FAQs

Who is Yaa Asantewaa, and what did she do? She was the warrior queen of Ghana. She rose to prominence due to her involvement in opposing British colonialism. How old was Yaa Asantewaa when she died? She was 81 years old at the time of her death. She was born on 17 October 1840 and died on 17 October 1921. How many children did Yaa Asantewaa have? She had one child, a daughter called Nana Ama Serwaah of Boankra. What is the name of Yaa's grandson? Her grandson's name is Kofi Tene. Where was Yaa buried? She was buried in Ghana. What does the golden stool symbolise? It is a sacred Ashanti emblem believed to contain the sunsum (soul) of the Ashanti community. Who is Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings? She is a child of former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings and his spouse, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

Yaa Asantewaa was a Ghanaian war leader, queen, human rights champion, and politician. She rose to prominence as the Ashanti King's commander during the Golden Stool War, fighting against British colonial rule to uphold and safeguard the Golden Stool's sovereign freedom.

