Island Frimpong, the daughter of Ghanaian celebrity couple Fella Makafui and Medikal, left a touching message for her mother

In her message, she told her mother how much she missed her and pleaded with her to return home soon from her trip to Dubai

The message was posted to Island's Instagram stories together with a lovely picture of she and her mother

Island Frimpong, the daughter of Ghanaian celebrity couple Fella Makafui and Medikal has sent her mother a sweet message while away in another country

Fella Makafui and her daughter Island Frimpong in photos. Image Credit: @islandfrimpong @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Island Frimpong shares a sweet message with her mother

Posting on her Instagram stories, Island Frimpong noted that she misses her mother dearly.

This comes after Fella Makafui posted on her Instagram feed on July 31, 2023, that she was headed to Dubai.

She also urged her mother to come home soon and tagged her in the post.

Adding one red heart emoji added to the intensity of the message by telling how much she loves her.

The message was posted with an adorable picture of mother and daughter twinning in red tulle dresses.

"I miss you mummy. Please come home soon❤️@fellamakafui" Island Frimpong wrote on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, since Island Frimpong is a minor, her parents handle the Instagram account on her behalf.

Island Frimpong dazzles in Kente at her school's graduation

YEN.com.gh reported that Island Frimpong, the only child of Fella Makafui and Medikal, wore a traditional kente outfit to her school's cultural day.

She looked regal in her outfit, which got many online users showering her with compliments.

Rocking an outfit befitting of a queen mother, she wore a beautiful headdress, wrapped herself in a kente cloth, and finished it with beads.

Fella Makafui and her daughter Island share a toffee in a cute video

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui and her daughter were captured in an adorable video.

Seated on the couch, Fella Makafui was recording the memorable moment when Island decided to share the toffee in her hand with her.

Many people hailed her for being a kind child as they gushed over the relationship between mother and daughter.

Source: YEN.com.gh