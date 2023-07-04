A cute video of Fella Makafui and her daughter Island Frimpong has melted the hearts of many people online

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her daughter Island Frimpong were spotted sharing a toffee stick in an adorable video.

Versatile Ghanaian filmmaker and musician Fella Makafui shared an adorable video on her social media stories of her sharing a toffee with her daughter, Island Frimpong.

They were seated on the couch when she asked her daughter whether she could have some of her toffee.

Without hesitation, Island, with a smile, stretched her arm and placed the toffee in her mother's mouth.

At the end of the video, mother and daughter were seen beaming with smiles with melted many hearts on social media.

Below is a cute video of Fella Makafui and Island Frimpong sharing a toffee stick.

Ghanaians react to adorable video of Fella Makafui and her daughter

Many people took to the comment section to gush over the bond Fella Makafui shares with Island Frimpong.

Others also talked about the striking resemblance between mother and daughter.

praise_bley said:

If my child doesn’t look this much like me, she’s going back inside

deliciousyaayaa stated:

She has her mums beautiful smile

hiighestt remarked:

Resemblance paa nie

janetboatengasantewaagmail.co commented:

Look alike pAaaaaa❤️

theonly_fantechick said:

Beautiful girl just as mum❤️❤️❤️❤️

maysingmassage stated:

Blood is thicker than water ampa

phels_closet said:

The resemblance

Fella Makafui slays in all-purple outfit and star-studded heel sandals

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui shared pictures of her glowing in an all-purple outfit.

She wore star-studded heels that added a spark to her entire look. Many of her followers drooled over how gorgeous she looked.

Source: YEN.com.gh