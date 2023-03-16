Island Frimpong, the only child of Fella Makafui and Medikal has turned heads online as she rocked traditional kente cloth to her school cultural day

She was dressed like a queen mother as she dripped in beads, kente, and a lovely headpiece

Many of Fella Makafui celebrity friends and social media followers have admired Island's outfit

Actress Fella Makafui shared adorable pictures of her daughter Island Frimpong as she marked cultural day at her nursery school.

Fella Makafui and her daughter Island Frimpong looking lovely in pictures. Photo Source: @fellamakafui

To represent her culture, Island was spotted wrapped in traditional kente cloth. Dressed like a queen mother, she secured her kente cloth with a green and gold silk cloth.

She wore large beads around her neck and smaller beads around her ankles and wrists. She covered her hair with a mesh headpiece and secured it with a gold headband.

In the carousel post Fella Makafui shared on her verified Instagram page, she shared an adorable video of her and Island beaming with smiles and making funny faces.

In another video, Island was spotted displaying hilarious dance moves as music was played through the speakers on the school's premises.

See the lovely pictures of Island Frimpong below.

Reactions as Island Frimpong drips in kente

Meanwhile, many celebrity friends of Fella Makafui have admired how beautiful Island Frimpong looks in her traditional kente cloth.

sellygalley said:

Big girl

___cookie_xx remarked:

Awww too cute!!!!! Too beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

the_twins_storee said:

our princess

kaki0g stated:

All grown now ❤️

cwabeniade commented:

Little miss Fella

jessicasedinamofasi said:

Photo copy ooh . Wow ❤️

bigglesnhanaohemaa remarked:

Ma love

sixteretornam said:

We need a balanced diet. So if you can add a boy

