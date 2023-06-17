Island Frimpong, daughter of Ghanaian rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, danced in a video, getting netizens surprised at her fast growth and beauty

Island became a centre of attraction during her mother's Serwaa Tv series' release party with her friends

Netizens commented on the video, drooling over Island's cuteness while she danced with her mother and other TikTokers

Island Frimpong, daughter of Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal, who is known privately as Samuel Adu Frimpongdanced in a trending video.

The young girl displayed some cute dance moves at her mother's party as she released her Serwaa Tv series online.

Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter dance in video Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

In the trending video shared on Instagram, Island, stunned in a sea blue and white outfit, challenged her mother and TikTokers, who graced the occasion with her adorable dance moves.

She danced to Nigerian afrobeat singer Wiskid's Ojuelegba song and took centre stage at her beautiful and fashionable mother's party. Island's infectious energy and impressive dance moves captivated everyone, making her the evening star.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

With her thrilled mother staring at her with pride, it was clear that the award-winning rapper's daughter had inherited her mother's talent and passion for performance. Netizens have praised her video as she effortlessly stole the spotlight.

Watch the video of Island Frimpong dancing at her mother's party below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Island's dance

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Island's video, applauding her for her dance moves and being her mother's spinning image

agyeiwaaofficial commented: commented:

Best dancer of all Princess Island @amgmedikal @fellamakafui

agyeiwaaofficial

It’s island fa me

Island Frimpong looks stunning in Kente at her school's graduation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that online attention was drawn to Island Frimpong, the only child of Fella Makafui and Medikal, as she wore a traditional kente outfit to her school's cultural day.

She wore a beautiful headdress, kente, and clothing fit for a queen mother.

Several of Fella Makafui's famous acquaintances and online fans praised Island's attire and the idea that it promotes her culture and tradition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh