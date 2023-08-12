Sarkodie is currently in the US, and in a video shared by blogger GH Kwaku, the Ghanaian rapper cruised around in style during his stay

In the footage, the rapper rocked an all-white outfit as he made his into an expensive white Rolls Royce

The rapper looked like he was living life to the fullest as he relaxed in the vehicle and puffed smoke out of a Cuban cigar

Ghanaian rap sensation, Sarkodie, has been spotted in the United States, where he is currently enjoying his time in an exquisite manner.

In an exclusive video shared by renowned blogger GH Kwaku, the talented rapper could be seen cruising around in a lavish white Rolls Royce, showcasing his glamorous lifestyle.

During his US visit, Sarkodie opted for an all-white outfit that exuded both elegance and a touch of luxury. The rapper's fashion choice perfectly complemented the opulence of the white Rolls Royce he was chauffeured in. The video captured Sarkodie's entrance into the extravagant vehicle, and it was evident that he was making the most of his time abroad.

In the video, Sarkodie appeared to be relishing every moment, showing a sense of contentment and relaxation. With a Cuban cigar in hand, the rapper looked like he had life on easy mode as he casually puffed smoke into the air.

The video shared by GH Kwaku has sparked a flurry of excitement among Sarkodie's fans, both in Ghana and across the globe. Many folks admired the rapper, but a small minority were not happy with his smoking habit.

Sarkodie sparks reactions

keche_million said:

Ghana jay z, he be guy rorf

29extremadura commented:

Na only smoking he knows

kofi_.lemor wrote:

Obidi coming in with the heat

Sarkodie flaunts luxury car

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie in an older video was spotted driving a sleek red Lamborghini abroad.

The rapper looked comfy in the vehicle, rocking an all-black outfit and an expensive Rolex watch.

Fans of the rapper were impressed by his opulence and expensive lifestyle and showered praise on him.

