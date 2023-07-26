Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie in a video was spotted driving a sleek red Lamborghini abroad

The rapper looked comfy in the vehicle, rocking an all-black outfit and an expensive Rolex watch

Fans of the rapper were impressed by his opulence and expensive lifestyle and showered praise on him

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie set social media ablaze when a video emerged of him driving a luxurious red Lamborghini while abroad.

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie driving Lamborghini Photo Source: sarkodie_toks

The rapper appeared relaxed and content, sporting an all-black outfit and a lavish Rolex timepiece, further enhancing his opulent lifestyle.

In the viral footage, Sarkodie exuded an air of confidence as he effortlessly navigated the streets in the sleek sports car. His fans and admirers could not contain their excitement upon witnessing their favourite artiste enjoying such luxury, showering him with admiration and praise in the comments.

Sarkodie, who is widely known for his impressive music career and rap skills, has often bragged about how rich and luxurious his everyday life is. Seeing him in such extravagant surroundings, in reality, was a treat for his supporters, who have always admired him for his musical talent and lifestyle.

Sarkodie mesmerises fans

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

Miss Kate said:

l I like you so much

bigxinspiration wrote:

Wei dier real life Need for speed paa oo⏩

Theodolsky reacted:

U are dope king.... DMV APPRECIATE U

emmanuelboateng246 commented:

The real landlord himself

