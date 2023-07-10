Ghanaian rapper AMG Armani supported Asantewaa's business by signing and handing over to her a check for GH¢25k and buying Sitsafe products worth GH¢5k

Asantewaa's reaction in the lovely video melted the hearts of many of her ardent fans on social media

Others also showered praise on the talented rapper as they applauded him

Versatile Ghanaian rapper and singer, Godfred Osei Amoako, known in showbiz as AMG Armani, was captured supporting the business of TikTok star Asantewaa, Sitsafe.

In a video that emerged on the social media pages of Asantewaa, she revealed that the talented record producer and businessman gifted her a GH¢25,000 cheque.

She further stated that he bought GH¢5,000 worth of Sitsafe, her product that is meant to sanitise toilet seats.

Commenting on the video post, AMG Armani acknowledged Asantewaa's hard work and shared that it was the basis for the gesture.

"You very hardworking , u deserve that and more queen ," AMG Armani wrote in the comment section.

Below is a video of Asantewaa and her team jubilating as AMG Armani splashed money on her business.

Fans react to the video and the gesture

Many people filled the comment section with praises for AMG Armani for being a supportive friend.

Others also bestowed prayers and blessings upon his life while others' hearts melted after watching Asantewaa's reaction in the video.

junekelvin_ stated:

Yie yie give dermm Yie Yie give dermm ✌️

kendnary remarked:

Girls and money

eyram_seddoh stated:

God bless him abundantly ❤️

officialswinzy6 said:

Soo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

ativor_senam commented:

Congratulations!! You deserve everything, dear!!

pro_fe_ssor99 said:

So exciting to watch

joshuasaved_larbi remarked:

@amgarmani God bless You for purchasing The Product from @_asantewaaaa_

Oseikrom Sikanii flaunts money bundles in video

YEN.com.gh previously reported in another story that Kumerican rapper Oseikrom Sikanii flaunted money buddies in a video.

Dressed in a casual outfit, he was captured rapping to one of his songs while he smoked in the corridor of an apartment.

Source: YEN.com.gh