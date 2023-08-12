Reggie Rockstone, in a video, was seen serving customers who visited his restaurant Waakye by himself

Jartogo, a franchise, which was started by the musician and his wife, mainly serves the Ghanaian delicacy Waakye

Karen, a popular influencer who visited the place, was super impressed with their services and shared the video of the hiplife legend serving Waakye on her page

Renowned hiplife legend and co-founder of the Jartogo restaurant Reggie Rockstone in a heartwarming video that has captured the attention of Ghanaians, was spotted personally serving customers at his restaurant, Waakye.

Ghanaian Musician Reggie Rockstone serving waakye Photo Source: karenjxcqueline

Source: TikTok

The video, which has been making rounds on social media, showed Reggie Rockstone serving plates of the Ghanaian delicacy, Waakye, to patrons.

Jartogo, a venture initiated by Reggie Rockstone and his wife, has gained popularity for its focus on serving authentic Waakye. This traditional dish, a combination of rice and beans, holds a special place in Ghanaian cuisine. The franchise has successfully transformed this cherished meal into a brand, drawing locals and foreigners.

One particular visitor who had the privilege of witnessing this charming spectacle was Karen, a prominent influencer with a substantial following. Impressed by the dedication and personalized touch of Reggie Rockstone's service, Karen eagerly shared the video on her social media platform.

The footage showed Reggie Rockstone wearing a yellow T-shirt, engaging with customers as he served plates of waakye at their tables. His commitment warmed the hearts of social media users who were eager to try the place out.

Reggie Rockstone's restaurant impresses many

Nanahemaa_sikadwaAkua commented

Let me go and sell family last property to come and buy Rockstone’s waakye cos…..

Brisco DB wrote:

WE need à guy like Riggy Rockston to be an MP to serve Ghanaians.

getrichkobby said:

seriously the branding is crazy they shud try setting up a restaurant outside the country

Reggie Rockstone flaunts family

In another story, Reggie Rockstone, sometime last year introduced his big beautiful family to the world in a video, and Ghanaians could not help but gush over them.

The big family consisted of Rockstone's cousin and her kids, who spoke in a posh American accent.

Folks reacted with heartwarming comments as they fawned over the adorable family.

