Kumawood legend Agya Koo, in a video, rocked a police outfit and jammed to Sarkodie's song, Omega

The veteran actor looked like he was in a thanksgiving mood as he reflected on his life, which was the theme of the music

Sarkodie's Omega talks about God's blessings and making it from nothing to something, and it seemed to resonate well with Agya Koo

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Popular Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has captured the hearts of fans in a recent video where he showed his playful side. In a heartwarming display, the renowned actor was seen wearing a police outfit while jamming energetically to Sarkodie's chart-topping track Omega.

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo rocks Police uniform Photo Source: real_agya_koo

Source: TikTok

The video, which quickly went viral on social media platforms, portrayed Agya Koo in a jubilant and thankful mood. With a broad smile, he reflected on the music lyrics, appreciating the song's theme.

Sarkodie's Omega touches on the theme of gratitude and blessings from a higher power. The lyrics portray a journey from humble beginnings to remarkable success through determination and hard work. This sentiment seemed to appeal to Agya Koo, as he joyously reflected on his own life's journey while swaying to the rhythm of the music.

From the looks of the video, Agya Koo was on the set of a movie shoot, which explains why he was in a police outfit.

Agya Koo sparks reactions

Allah Shake commented:

sarkodie big fan Agye koo

Miss Asantewaa reacted:

Second lGP in Ghana all the way naaa ✌️

YESUBANANAYAWOGIDI commented:

big fun from my childhood but never met him before,,I pray one day

Naasei8287 reacted:

we the Sark addict's love you too

Agya Koo meets Van Vicker

In another story, Agya Koo, in a hilarious video, was dressed as a policeman and met fellow actor Van Vicker and playfully attempted to arrest him.

The actor, upon noticing Van Vicker, asked him to get into the police station, and the pair broke out in laughter.

From the looks of the video, it seems Agya Koo was getting ready to shoot a movie and the police uniform was a costume.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh