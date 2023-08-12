Benedicta Gafah, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, rode in a tricycle, locally known as pragya

The pretty actress confidently mounted the vehicle and attempted to operate it, much to the delight of her followers

She hilariously captioned the video saying, "My new Bentley," which also got many of her fans laughing

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah recently brought smiles to her fans' faces with a lighthearted video she shared on her TikTok page. In the video, the popular actress was seen having a fun time as she took a ride on a tricycle, locally known as pragya.

Ghanaian Actress Benedicta Gafah in a tricycle Photo Source: empress_dictabee

Source: TikTok

Wearing a simple and casual outfit, Benedicta Gafah showed her confidence as she mounted the tricycle. The pretty actress showed her playful side as she attempted to operate the tricycle.

The short clip quickly gained traction and captured the attention of her followers. With her infectious laughter and carefree demeanour, Benedicta Gafah's playful ride on the tricycle had many of her fans admiring her. The video was met with a wave of positive reactions from her followers, who expressed their delight and amusement in the comments section.

Adding a touch of humour to the video, Benedicta Gafah playfully captioned it with the words, "My new Bentley."

Benedicta Gafah sparks reactions online

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users who watched the funny video.

empressbenedicta reacted:

I saw u yesterday ❤️in my area

SAntha MAria_ SDW

I REALLY LOVE YOU BENE AND I CAN'T GET YOU OUT OF MY MIND I CAN'T WAIT TO MEET YOU

NARO BEST reacted:

AM HAPPY TO SEE YOUR VIDEOS COS I'VE MISS YOUR VIDEOS

lady olive❤️ asked:

Is she pregnant or it’s my eyes

Lil Win rides tricycle

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian actor Lil Win in a hilarious video decided not to use any of his numerous luxury vehicles and took public transport.

The actor sat in a popular tricycle motor, locally known as Pragya, and happily enjoyed himself as he took videos.

The actor jokingly said the economic challenges in Ghana were a lot hence it was necessary for him to use public transportation.

