Samara Osae-Asare is a talented Ghanaian child media star, aspiring journalist, and brand ambassador

The young media personality is giving Ghana massive exposure through her interviews with mega superstars

YEN.com.gh places a spotlight on the genius whose work has earned her interviews with renowned US hip-hop artistes

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Samara Osae-Asare is a Ghanaian child entertainment personality, budding journalist, and brand ambassador who promotes Ghana through her interviews.

The young media personality is renowned for interviewing some of the world's most acclaimed entertainment and business personalities.

Meet Samara Osae-Asare. Photo credit: samatime12.

Source: Instagram

Samara meets Twitter (now X) co-founder

The TV3 show host made waves in 2022 when she added Twitter (now X) co-founder Jack Dorsey to her impressive list of prominent interviewees.

Not long ago, she was at the 50th anniversary of Hip-hop, where she talked to heavyweights in the sector about Ghana.

Samara meets US stars

The co-host of Kidz Arena was spotted with notable American entertainers such as Snoop Dogg, Nas, Ms Lauryn Hill, Ice Cube, Ashanti, Ebro, and many others.

Samara Osae-Asare has garnered attention again for promoting Ghana by teaching her guests Twi.

Watch her recent moments with the Hip-hop stars below:

Nakeeyat joins IMF director, World Bank president and Ghana's finance minister

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nakeeyat Dramani Sam, a 10-year-old Ghanaian poet famed for winning Talented Kidz Season 10, made a fantastic stride.

The young lady joined world-renowned leaders such as the World Bank President, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director and The United Nations Secretary-General to speak about Climate Change at the V20 Ministerial Dialogue IX.

Nakeeyat attended the event in Washington DC in the US as a speaker by virtue of her role as an ambassador for the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

Canada-based Ghanaian man reveals h will not return to Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghana native who has relocated to Canada has unequivocally stated that he will not return to his birth country because of poor security and sanitation.

In a TikTok video, he said relocating from Ghana to Canada was his best decision while showing off his iPhone.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh