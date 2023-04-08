NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium recently released a video showing his family and the house he lives in

The house happens to be a one-storey building with with a neatly tiled compound and some cars parked there

The video shared to spite a fellow NDC member has triggered reactions on TikTok with many asking how he built it

National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller and staunch John Mahama supporter, Appiah Stadium, has flaunted his family on social media.

In a video sighted on TikTok, Appiah Stadium is heard hailing his wife who he referred to as Adwoa Fosuaa.

Appiah Stadium is living plush house Photo source: @omanpatv

Source: TikTok

Appiah Stadium flaunts wife and kids

The wife was dressed in an outfit like she was going to church and her husband stated he was taking her to a women's meeting in church.

Appiah Stadium then sent the camera to one of the cars on the compound which had two pretty girls she reffered to as his daughters.

While showing off his wife and children, Appiah Stadium was heard saying:

"She is John Mahama's in-law. I'm taking her to women's fellowship...See my children."

Appiah Stadium lives in a big house with cars on compound

Aside from showing off his family, the NDC serial caller who is notorious for his bashing of President Akufo-Addo also used the opportunity to show the compound of his beautiful house.

The house is a one-storey edifice with a neatly tiled compound. Notably, three cars including a Toyota RAV4 were parked in the house.

See below for the video as shared by @omanpatv.

From his commentary in the video, Appiah Stadium was showing his family and house to spite a leading member of the NDC who he claims had belittled him.

Video of Appiah Stadium's house amazes Ghanaians

The video of Appiah Stadium has triggered many reactions online. Watchers are astonished by his house and have been wondering how he was able to put up such a building with his job as a security man at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Lawry Asamoah said:

So this is his house? How many teachers, nurses, civil servants. can afford this in 30yrs? I understand the haste by the youth to join politics.

Otchere Darko Henry 3 said:

John Mahama will never come to power because of some of these people. Ordinary watchman now living in this mansion. God have mercy.

Osmosis said:

Stadium watchman paaa now living in a storey building.

Mr Bismark said:

Going to school in Ghana has become useless and foolishness, just look at this.

Mahama celebrates Easter with Christians

Meanwhile, former president Mahama has extended a message of goodwill to Christians as they celebrate Easter.

Mahama prayed that Christians would learn the power of forgiveness as a result of Jesus Christ's ultimate sacrifice.

His message received likes and comments from supporters and followers online after he shared it on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh