A video of actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown driving a bus has surfaced on social media

The Hisense-branded bus was presented to the Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama Sporting Club

Ghanaians were impressed with her driving skills, while others talked about how much they loved her

Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown was captured driving a bus in a video that has surfaced online.

Nana Ama McBrown drives a Hisense bus and presents it to Medeama Sporting Club. Image Credit: @onuatv

Nana Ama McBrown drives a bus

Nana Ama McBrown was captured in a video driving a bus to the forecourt of Tarkwa Community Centre.

The Empress drove a new and branded Hisense Ghana motor coach with 47 seats.

She presented the bus to Medeama Sporting Club after they were crowned the Ghana Premier League champions.

Madam Hisense, as she is affectionately called, was all smiles as she drove into the parking area.

Guests and representatives of the club met her at the presentation ceremony and welcomed her with open arms.

Many of them took out their smartphones to record her and hopefully get the opportunity to get a selfie with her.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown driving a 47-seater motorcoach.

Below is another video of her driving to the premises.

Ghanaians react to a video of Nana Ama McBrown driving a motorcoach

Many people who watched the video were impressed with Nana Ama McBrown's driving skills. Others also expressed their admiration for her and hailed her as being their queen.

See some of the comments below:

sikapa.akua said:

Wow, I’m so proud of you Empress ❤️❤️❤️

dwomorpaul stated:

De queen of all time

ahbena_samlydia stated:

Nana AMA for real ❤️❤️❤️

daningevans said:

Fantastic.

akono1bih stated:

Our Queen that

sammy_highcourt said:

I love her❤️

Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her birthday party in dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown was surrounded by family and friends who joined her in celebrating her 46th birthday.

Unfortunately, the lights went out, and they had to use their smartphones' torchlights as they gathered at her residence in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

A beautiful video of them singing while Mrs McBrown Mensah and her daughter Baby Maxin danced has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

