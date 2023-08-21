Diamond Appiah Rearrested After Being Discharged Over Ayisha Modi Case, Police Whisks Her Away In Photo
Ghanaian actress, musician, and businesswoman Diamond Appiah has found herself in police custody after appearing in court.
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
Diamond Appiah is in court over a fraud case reported to the police by Ayisha Modi. Modi claims Diamond has fraudulently taken money from her under the guise of selling her a plot of land.
On Monday, August 21, 2023, Diamond appeared in court and was discharged. According to a Starr FM report, the Office of the Attorney General in a process signed by Mrs Evelyn Keelson, a Chief State Attorney, dropped the charges against her.
Diamond Appiah rearrested in court
But moments after she was discharged, Diamond was rearrested by the police. In a photo which emerged on GHOne TV's Facebook, the embattled Diamond was spotted in the midst of a uniformed policewoman and a man in a suit.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
She was being whisked away from the courtroom by the two.
Source: YEN.com.gh