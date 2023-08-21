Ghanaian actress, musician, and businesswoman Diamond Appiah has found herself in police custody after appearing in court.

Diamond Appiah is in court over a fraud case reported to the police by Ayisha Modi. Modi claims Diamond has fraudulently taken money from her under the guise of selling her a plot of land.

On Monday, August 21, 2023, Diamond appeared in court and was discharged. According to a Starr FM report, the Office of the Attorney General in a process signed by Mrs Evelyn Keelson, a Chief State Attorney, dropped the charges against her.

Diamond Appiah rearrested in court

But moments after she was discharged, Diamond was rearrested by the police. In a photo which emerged on GHOne TV's Facebook, the embattled Diamond was spotted in the midst of a uniformed policewoman and a man in a suit.

She was being whisked away from the courtroom by the two.

