Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido is in Ghana with his 30 Billion Geng (30BG) crew for a visit

Davido arrived at the Kotoka Airport on Wednesday, August 22, 2023, to a rousing welcome from his friends in Ghana

Videos of the Unavailable singer's arrival have sparked mixed reactions among social media users

Nigerian singer Davido, known in private life as David Adedeji Adeleke, has arrived in Ghana with his 30BG crew for a visit.

Davido and his team landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Videos have emerged online showing Davido and his team being welcomed by their acquaintances in Ghana.

Davido and his 30BG crew have visited Ghana Photo source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Davido gets presidential welcome to Ghana

Davido who is visiting Ghana for the first time since his last one in August 2022 was received at the airport by a group of people riding in flashy cars.

Moments after getting off the plane he took pictures with some people around before exchanging pleasantries with those who had come to welcome him.

After the greetings, the Unavailable hitmaker joined one of the cars, a white-coloured Lamborghini Urus, and rode in a convoy of other luxurious cars.

Davido's visit stirs mixed reactions

The videos of Davido and his crew in Accra have sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

wendydarko5 said:

Someone is going to be pregnant

pakrisbone said:

This Nigerians guys dey feel at home paaa when they are in the motherland no stress this enough is why I love Ghana all u need money in your pocket the rest is chop chop chop

desmond_dsoul said:

They’ll come and play with our Artists and go back without showing them plugs to the World . But Dav is better than the others though.

Davido reacts to Wizkid’s mum’s death, prays for him

Meanwhile, Davido has sparked reactions online with a post he put out in solidarity with his colleague, Wizkid, who recently lost his mum.

Davido prayed for Wizkid while also sharing a sweet and touching message with him, noting that sadness always flies away on the wings of time.

This pleased fans as it was a massive act of reciprocity because of how Big Wiz also reacted when he lost his son, Ifeanyi.

Source: YEN.com.gh