Akrobeto, in a video, told Bola Ray the secret behind his youthfulness at the age of 60, sharing that he does not allow things to bother him

He made the revelation after Bola Ray asked him how he still looked happy and youthful despite nearing age 61

The seasoned actor also added that he does not chase after material things, stating that obsession with material things often leads to overthinking

Popular Kumawood actor Akrobeto in a chat with EIB boss Bola Ray spilt the beans on his secret to maintaining a youthful and happy life even as he approaches the age of 61.

The veteran actor revealed that the key to his youthfulness is that he does not allow things to bother him.

Akrobeto Telling Bola Ray The Secret Behind His Youthfulness Photo Source: UTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

When Bola Ray inquired about how Akrobeto managed to retain his youthful look and cheerful spirit, Akrobeto explained that he had mastered the art of not letting life's troubles get under his skin. The actor, who turns 61 in November, added that he does not let his troubles get to him and often laughs them off.

He highlighted that another one of his approaches towards life involves steering clear of the excessive pursuit of material possessions. According to the actor, getting overly wrapped up in acquiring material things often leads to unnecessary overthinking and stress. Akrobeto added a touch of hilarity to the conversation as he spoke in his trademark broken English and had Bola Ray and social media users laughing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Akrobeto sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Foster Kojo said:

Uncle wow almost 61 you look like 30 wofa you're so bless good health and long life prosperity God bless you.

Taxonomy online mathematics commented:

Ofa, God bless you for your wisdom this morning. I take a cue from it

Nana Yaw Piesie Amart said:

This is deep. After acquiring all what we want to have what next. Life is in phases, face one thing at a time

Elsie Effah Kaufmann shares secret behind young looks

In another story, 53-year-old NSMQ mistress Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann has revealed what keeps her looking young.

According to her, she ascribes it to the Grace of God, excellent genes, and always keeping a clear conscience.

Professor Kaufmann, who lectures at the University of Ghana made the statement on The Delay Show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh