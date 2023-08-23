Nigerian musician Davido was given a presidential welcome at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on August 23, 2023 by his Ghanaian fans

Videos show luxury cars parked outside the terminal of the airport as they await OBO, as he is affectionately called

Davido was welcomed by former Big Brother Naija housemate Kiddwaya at the hostel

Ghanaians took to social media to show their excitement as they question the purpose of his visit

Nigerian musician Davido was given a hero's welcome in Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Nigerian Musician Davido (left) at KIA and former BBNaija housemate Kiddwaya spotted in Ghana. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Davido given a grand welcome at KIA

Several luxurious cars were parked at the roadside closer to the terminal for arrivals.

Videos shows people jubilating and praising the Feel It hitmaker the moment he walked out of the doors.

Davido was overjoyed the moment he saw the crowd who were expectant of his arrival in the country.

He was also spotted with former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Kiddwaya, who welcomed OBO into the country at the hotel.

Ghanaians react to videos of Davido's presidential welcome into the country

Many Ghanaians were happy to see OBO, as he is affectionately called, in the country.

Others wondered the purpose of his visit, as they asked whether he was performing at a private concert or making an appearance at an event so they could show up.

tupearl_ stated:

This benz Dey everywhere eeii

jaybeng_official remarked:

We rise by lifting others

ohemaaafiakobiprempeh commented:

Why am I not in Ghana when OBO is in my country

panshak_zamani said:

Is that Kiddwaya I saw?

real_collins21 stated:

Is there any show hit me up for location so I can pull out. 001 for a reason ❤️

iibee_e commented:

The OBO brand is very Hard

