Ex-president John Dramani Mahama's daughter, Farida Mahama, turned 17 on Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper shared lovely pictures to celebrate her, and in the comments, many people dropped sweet messages for her

Farida saw the post and the comments, and thanked Ghanaians for celebrating her on her special day

Farida Mahama, the daughter of former president John Dramani Mahama and former first lady Lordina Mahama, celebrated her 17th birthday on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Farida Mahama celebrated her 17th birthday with parents, former First Lady Lordina and former President John Dramani Mahama. Image credit: @officialjdmahama and @faridamahama

Ghanaians celebrate Farida Mahama

To mark her special birthday, fans took to social media to share pictures of her and leave sweet messages for her.

The post contained two pictures of Farida Mahama dazzling in two green attires, heavy makeup, and a frontal lace wig.

Famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper shared the pictures on his verified Instagram page and wrote the lovely caption:

"Happy Birthday @faridamahama_"

Responding to the birthday wishes and the social media post, the Mahama's daughter thanked Ghanaians for celebrating her on her special day.

"Thank youuuuu!" she wrote in the comment section.

Below is an Instagram post celebrating Farida Mahama:

Birthday wishes for Farida Mahama

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to drop sweet messages for Farida Mahama as she celebrated her birthday.

Below are the heartwarming messages:

daringenyo said:

"She’s growing so beautiful "

maryafuatetteh said:

"Happy birthday farida age gracefully "

bosslady_sena said:

"Happy birthday Fari darling ❤️❤️❤️"

longjivibez said:

"Happy birthday queen"

farida_mahamafanpage said:

"We love her so much ❤️❤️"

Farida Mahama replies to vicious troll

YEN.com.gh reported that Farida Mahama recently became the subject of a vicious troll on social media after a video of her appeared online.

Not taking it lying down, Farida clapped back at an Instagram user who insulted her because of the video.

Many of Farida's admirers also joined her in blasting her attacker, who they described as a hurt person.

