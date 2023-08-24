Former Black Queens goalie Memunatu Sulemana has hit a financial snag despite all the fame and success she enjoyed in the past

Sulemana who played at three World Cups with the Black Queens is so broke that she now leaves in a wooden kiosk in Accra

She shared her struggles in life in an interview with Original TV which has been uploaded on social media

Former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana has fallen on hard times and she is finding life tough now.

Sulemana who played 34 matches for the Ghana national women's football team is in a dire financial situation that has led her to live under deplorable.

The 45-year-old who featured in three FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments for Ghana literally lives in a kiosk, a wooden structure, at Kaneshie in Accra.

Former Black Queens goalie Memunatu Sulemana is in a dire financial situation Photo source: Original TV

Source: Youtube

Former Black Queens goalie Memunatu Sulemana opens up on her struggles

In a recent interview with Original TV which has been shared on YouTube, the former goalie has opened up on her struggles.

According to her, even though she had a sterling career with the Black Queens, she did not earn much in her days as a player and the little she had was nit even being paid on time.

The delayed payment of her bonuses resulted in her borrowing so much from people. Also, her grandmother's health condition at the time made her spend so much of her income on medicines.

The video showed viewers around the sleeping place of Sulemana who indicated that she normally places a mat on the floor to sleep on.

Memunatu Sulemana's Black Queens career

Memunatu Sulemana started her Ghana career as a young goalkeeper in 1995, deputising for Gloria Zuta. She took over a few years later and excelled in many tournaments.

Considered one of the greatest players in her position, she featured at World Cup 1999, 2003, and 2007. She also played in in the African Wowen's Cup of Nations in 2003, 2005, and 2007.

She played alongside the likes of Adjoa Bayor, Alberta Sackey, Elizabeth Baidoo, and Sheila Okine, during her time with the Black Queens.

Source: YEN.com.gh