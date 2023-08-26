Burna Boy, in an interview with Complex, was given a variety of jollof rice to taste and guess which African country it was from

The Nigerian afrobeats star tasted each jollof and guessed right until he tried the Ghanaian jollof whose taste he could not identify

When he was told it was Ghanaian jollof, Burna was surprised and told Complex Ghanaian jollof tasted and looked way better than what they had served him

Nigerian afrobeats sensation, Burna Boy, recently took part in a food-tasting challenge during an interview with Complex. The challenge involved tasting and identifying different varieties of jollof rice from various African countries. Jollof rice, a well-known West African dish, often sparks debates about which nation prepares it the best.

Burna Boy tasting jollof Photo Source: Complex

Source: TikTok

Burna Boy sampled each jollof rice presented before him and correctly guessed their countries of origin. That was until he encountered the Ghanaian entry. The artiste was left confused by the low-quality taste of the Ghanaian jollof that was served.

Upon learning that the particular dish was Ghanaian, Burna Boy's surprise was obvious as he had a puzzled look on his face. He boldly told Complex that the taste and appearance of Ghanaian jollof were off and tasted nothing like the Ghanaian jollof he knows. He remarked that the jollof he was served on the show appeared paler in comparison to the rich and reddish look typical of authentic Ghanaian jollof.

In the video's comment section, Ghanaians shared their opinions on the turn of events. Some folks suggested that Complex might have been attempting to undermine Ghana's reputation in the ongoing jollof rivalry by serving a subpar version of the Ghanaian dish.

Burna Boy's jollof-tasting adventure sparks debate

Kayli ✨ said:

Now why would y’all get bad Ghana jollof

Witty-CP wrote:

They purposely messed up Ghana jollof

Ulysses Flex commented:

Ghana got sabotaged

Nana Ama McBrown eats Ghana jollof

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, joyfully ate a pack of Ghanaian jollof with a fork and spoon, adding a comedic effect to the video.

The actress ate a piece of meat pie and cola drink after the delectable dish as dessert.

The video had followers of the actress admiring her beauty and teasing her for loving food.

Source: YEN.com.gh