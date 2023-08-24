Yvonne Nelson, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, dressed in a casual outfit as she sat on a local stool and prepared local delicacy ampesi and abomu

The actress busily ground a combination of Turkey berries, boiled onions and other ingredients as she prepared her sauce

Yvonne added red oil and an ample amount of protein, salmon, cowhide and eggs to the sauce and ate it with boiled plantain

Popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson shared a glimpse of her cooking skills on TikTok. The star actress was seen dressed casually, seated on a traditional stool, preparing the local dish, ampesi and abomu.

Ghanaian Actress Yvonne Nelson Photo Source: yvonnenelsongh

Source: TikTok

In the video, Yvonne Nelson showed her cooking prowess as she happily put together the meal. She ground a mix of Turkey berries and boiled onions, combining them with other ingredients to create a sauce. The actress after grinding, added a touch of red oil, along with a generous amount of protein, including salmon, cowhide, and eggs, enriching the taste of her food.

For the main course, Yvonne Nelson boiled plantains and combined them with the sweet-looking sauce. The actress expressed her love for the local Ghanaian dish, calling it her favourite.

Yvonne's fans were quick to shower her with praise for her cooking skills. Many commented on how her video promoted Ghanaian culture and called her wife material.

Yvonne Nelson wows many with cooking skills

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

qwequjordan1 said:

eii Akosua anumd3, ayoo y3dawoase wai ... balanced diet

Rock it Wear commented:

Anum d3 . Your mouth sweet u paaaoo super star

Lena McKloe wrote:

apotor yiwaa all the way the turkey berries though

afuaasamoahgh reacted:

free food but she no go show any person location

Source: YEN.com.gh