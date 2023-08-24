Davido, on the night of Wednesday, August 23 2023, landed in Ghana and visited a nightclub where he met Ghanaian singer King Promise

The Nigerian musician was very excited to see the Ghanaian musician and began to do King Promise's Terminator dance before embracing him

Many Ghanaians were pleased to see the beautiful camaraderie between the two afrobeats giants

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Renowned Nigerian artiste Davido, on the evening of Wednesday, August 23, 2023, touched down in Ghana to a warm welcome from his fans and supporters. Davido decided to kick off his Ghana visit by hitting a nightclub.

Nigerian superstar Davido meets King Promise Photo Source: GH Hyper

Source: Instagram

As the night grew older, Davido crossed paths with Ghanaian singer, King Promise. The two Afrobeat stars shared a moment that delighted both their fans and the general public.

Davido could not contain his excitement upon meeting King Promise. He excitedly burst into King Promise's signature Terminator dance, a move that has become synonymous with the Ghanaian artiste's hit song Terminator. Davido's dance moves and King Promise's smile created a memorable scene.

The friendship between the two artistes was evident as they showed each other love. They embraced warmly, exchanging pleasantries and chit-chatted as they caught up on old times. Many fans of the two esteemed music icons were excited to see the kind of camaraderie the Nigerian and the Ghanaian shared.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Davido and King Promise warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

taggor1 said:

Ghana dirr…everyday is a holiday…

mzz_yaa_reggie commented:

Davido is so friendly

territorial_adverts reacted:

The love is deep & Ghana

benfok2 said:

The terminator don't sleep, he's all ways linking up

israel__lee4 wrote:

Just get money di3r Ghana enjoyment nkwaaa

King Promise and Tiwa Savage

In another story, Ghanaian singer King Promise teased fans with a snippet of his Terminator remix, which features Nigeria's Tiwa Savage.

He was in the studio with Black Sherif and other members of his team, who joined them in dancing to the song.

Many people loved Tiwa Savage's verse, while others anticipated that Black Sherif would be featured on the remix.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh