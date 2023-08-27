Actress and former Big Brother Africa housemate Selly Galley has confirmed the news of her childbirth in the United States

Selly shared beautiful baby bump photos on social media on Sunday, August 27, 2023, expressing gratitude to God

The childbirth of Selly Galley comes eight years after she tied the knot with rapper Praye Tietia in a colourful wedding

Ghanaian actress and media personality Selly Galley, known in private life as Selorm Galley Fiawoo, has confirmed the news of her childbirth.

Reports emerged on social media on Tuesday, August 23, 2023, that Selly and her husband had given birth.

Details of Selly Galley's childbirth were sketchy, except that she was reported to have given birth in the United States, with a video of her with a baby bump emerging online.

Selly Galley drops maternity photos to confirm news

Days after the news broke, Selly Galley confirmed that she had indeed given birth. She shared some maternity photos on Instagram.

Sharing the photos, the Big Brother Season 8 housemate expressed gratitude to God saying:

"Oh where do I start ?! Countless captions I’ve written and deleted, with tears flowing down my face . I have a BIG TESTIMONY, a very BIG TESTIMONY to share…“This is the doing of the LORD, and it’s so marvelous in our sight…” Let’s start the journey from here."

Earlier, a blogger Yemmey Baba had also shared more maternity photos of Selly indicating that the actress had delivered twins on Monday, August 7, 2023, in New York.

Selly Galley has been waiting for eight years for a child

The news of Selly Galley's childbirth comes almost eight years after she got married to rapper Cartel Big aka Praye Tietia of Praye music group fame.

Aged 35, Selly had often spoken about her difficulties in childbirth and what efforts she had made to get a child of her own.

How Selly Galley cursed a lady who mocked her childlessness in 2020

So serious was her case that Selly once had to come hard at a young lady who tried to mock her situation.

The lady, Ohenewaa, took to the comment section of a Selly post to call her barren and the actress replied with curses.

McBrown's prophecy about Selly Galley birthing twins emerges

Meanwhile, an old video of Nana Ama McBrown predicting that Selly Galley was going to give birth to twins has surfaced online.

The video which is from 2021 has resurfaced following reports that Selly Galley and her husband had welcomed twins.

