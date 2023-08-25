Gospel musician Joe Mettle and his beautiful wife are among the fashionable celebrity couples in Ghana

The style influencers are always on point regarding their sartorial choices for private and star-studded events

In a viral video, the ministers of God looked fabulous in sporty outfits while enjoying their vacation in New York

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle and his gorgeous wife Selassie are having a great time in New York at Times Square.

Gospel musician Joe Mettle and his wife Selassie look adorable together. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa @serlcy_d

The male style influencer looked dapper in a long-sleeve shirt, matching trousers, and stylish sneakers with white soles.

Joe Mettle complemented his look with a black side bag, and his beautiful wife looked stunning in a sleeveless top and long flared skirt.

The celebrity mother, Selassie, wore mild makeup and an elegant coloured hairstyle as she danced with her husband.

Some social media users have commented on Joe Mettle's wife's new look after giving birth

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

iam_kobbievan stated:

I don’t know how to say this, but if you're a lady and you marry, try to work on yourself to look the same as how the man saw you at first…else

mzz_gyimaa's profile picture

You have no idea how some women struggle to lose weight after childbirth she needs time to work on herself, so be kind with your words. Our bodies are not the same

kwinz_beauty_home stated:

Because of surgical bodies, these y’all no longer know how natural bodies look.

Bartleytori stated:

This woman now looks like Bofrot. Look at her tummy

ella_mens_ stated:

Some Ghanaians paa. You are the same people criticizing those doing BBL, and are here body shaming someone because of her natural body.

its_asantewaa_official stated:

In as much as childbirth is not easy and is not easy to maintain your old body after childbirth, especially when you had Cs or something...She should also check her wardrobe...well because if your body changes, your outfit must also change. There are a lot of plus sizes that slay to perfection ...I know my gender after we marry and give birth, we forget ourselves...NB: No hurt feelings though she should know she is in the public space now, so people will talk about her ...

Esin. Am stated:

Those complaining about her tummy, smh .you guys think child birth is like throwing abi rubbish.

maameyaa_godslove stated:

Most of the ladies commenting about her stomach no koraaa can’t keep their marriage, infact some of them are taken for granted by fukboys. Flat tummy can’t keep a man

Efia.Brobbey stated:

If she didn’t have a baby after marriage, anso aa like you will talk. You people should leave her alone

