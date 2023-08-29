Fameye, in a discussion with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, revealed that he does not let current trends influence his style of music

The musician said trends change easily and added that he has songs that he feels will become of value in five to 10 years

Fameye said dance and party songs may be the norm today, but in the future, music could switch back to the old style like his, which involves storytelling and a distinct message

Ghanaian music sensation Fameye recently opened up in a discussion with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, revealing his commitment to his unique musical style. The artiste shared his opinion on musical trends and shared that he purposefully resisted the urge to conform to current musical styles contrary to his brand.

Ghanaian musician Fameye Photo Source: fameye_music

Source: Instagram

Fameye explained that trends within the music world change easily. He emphasised that while what's popular today might be forgotten tomorrow, his artistic expression remains a constant.

During the discussion, Fameye revealed that he had crafted songs with the intention of them holding significant value five to 10 years into the future.

Addressing the current prevalence of dance and party songs in the industry, Fameye shared his perspective. He acknowledged the dominance of these energetic tunes on the charts but cautioned that the future might usher in a shift back to the classic storytelling styles with profound messages.

Fameye's perspective impresses Ghanaians

emefa.korgah said:

Fameye is a song minister not just a musician, man so unique

brah_kofi said:

I love u brother. Ur tunes gives hope to the unborn generation

balljbeat wrote:

Authenticity mindset Bro. Just like Adele who don't follow tikok trends

Shatta Wale addresses issues in the industry

In another story, Shatta Wale, in a Twitter Space conversation with journalist and talk show host Serwaa Amihere, argued that Nigerian musician Asake is bigger than every Ghanaian act.

The dancehall musician did not exclude himself in the comparison, stating that Nigerians are now far ahead of Ghanaians in the music space.

Asake recently filled the O2 Arena in the UK, and it has generated significant commentary in Ghana, as many people question why Ghanaians are unable to attain such heights.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh